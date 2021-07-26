Home / News / Sports News / Nagal hammered out of Olympics by world number two Medvedev
Sports

Nagal hammered out of Olympics by world number two Medvedev

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 01:50 pm
Nagal hammered out of Olympics by world number two Medvedev
Sumit Nagal is ranked 160th in world rankings

Sumit Nagal was blown away by world number two Daniil Medvedev's thunderous strokes and serves in the men's singles second round as India's tennis challenge all but ended at the Tokyo Games, on Monday. The Russian did not even need his A-game as he cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win in 66 minutes against 160th ranked Nagal at the Ariake Tennis Centre.

In this article
Game

Nagal clearly struggled against Medvedev

The gap between a world-class Medvedev and Nagal, who is still struggling to play the ATP Tour events regularly, was pretty clear. The Australian Open runner-up easily controlled the game even as Nagal tried hard. Nagal had earned his moment under the spotlight when he took a set off Swiss great Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open on his Grand Slam debut.

Details

Medvedev's powerful strokes overwhelmed Nagal

Nagal began by dropping his serve in the very first game of the match when he netted a backhand and the match ended when his forehand sailed over the baseline on match point while serving to stay in the contest. Medvedev's powerful strokes from the baseline overwhelmed Nagal, whose game was not enough to trouble a much superior opponent.

Further details

Previously, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost in first round

Nagal managed to hit a few winners. The match ended when he dropped the serve in the seventh by hitting a forehand long. Nagal had won his first-round against Uzbekistan Denis Istomin for India's first men's singles win at Olympics in 25 years. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were knocked out of the women's doubles first round on Sunday.

Other players

India highly unlikely to play in the mixed event

It is highly unlikely that India will be able to field a team in the mixed event. The cut is likely to be around 50 and the combined ranking of the Indian players Nagal (144) and Mirza (9) is 153. India could not field a men's doubles team due to Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan's low combined rank of 113.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs India: Sundar, Gill ruled out of Test series

Latest News

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Entertainment

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Latest Sports News

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal advances to third round at Olympics

Sports

CWI drops a T20I from home series against Pakistan

Sports

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut

Sports

India beat Sri Lanka in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in third T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Tennis News

Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos

Sports

Records which Novak Djokovic can break in 2021

Sports

Tennis: Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw

Sports

Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports

WTA and ATP Rankings: Serena slips; Djokovic reigns supreme

Sports
Trending Topics