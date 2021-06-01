Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2021 French Open: Details here
Women's singles world number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the 2021 French Open after controversy erupted over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament. In a tweet announcing the move, the four-time Grand Slam champion also said she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. Here are further details on the same.
Osaka was threatened with expulsion for not doing a presser
On Sunday, Osaka had won her first-round encounter against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets. However, post that she was fined $15,000 for not doing a post-match presser. A joint statement from the Grand Slam organizers said Osaka could face expulsion from the tournament if she continued to avoid them.
I never wanted to be a distraction, says Osaka
On Monday, Osaka announced her withdrawal, saying she was going to "take some time away from the court now". "I never wanted to be a distraction," Osaka said. "When the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press, and fans," she added.
We are sorry and sad for Naomi, says Gilles Moretton
French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton said the withdrawal of Osaka was "unfortunate". "We are sorry and sad for Naomi," he said. "We wish her the best and quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our tournament next year. He added they remain committed to all athletes' well-being and improve their experience at the French Open.
This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended: Osaka
Osaka issued a statement saying this wasn't a situation she ever imagined or intended. "This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."
Osaka added she never wanted to be a distraction and accepts her message could have been clearer. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly."
'I have suffered long bouts of depression'
Osaka said she has suffered long bouts of depression. "The truth is I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that," she stated. The introverted Osaka said in tournaments she is often seen wearing headphones as that helps dull her social anxiety.
Navratilova and Billie Jean King rally behind Osaka
Former tennis legend Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter that the mental and emotional aspect of athletes gets short shrift. Navratilova wished Osaka luck and said they are all pulling for her. Meanwhile, another former legend Billie Jean Kings said it's incredibly brave that Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. She highlighted that Osaka needs her space and time.
Press conference rules at Grand Slams
Grand Slam rules state players can be fined up to $20,000 for failing to meet their media obligations. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said players "have a responsibility to their sport and their fans" to speak to the media during competitions.