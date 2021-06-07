Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal

In Lisbon, Chopra will be able to train as well as take part in the competition

Olympic-bound star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has reached Portugal to take part in an event in Lisbon on June 10, which will mark his return to international competition after more than a year. Chopra, who has not taken part in any international event after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in January last year in South Africa, reached Lisbon on Sunday.

Quote

'Also trying to enter him into Karlstad Grand Prix'

"Chopra will take part in a competition in Lisbon on June 10. We are trying for other events also, including the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on June 22," a source in the Athletics Federation of India told PTI on Monday.

Competition

Chopra will get to train and participate in a competition

"In Lisbon, he will be able to train as well as take part in the competition. That is the most important thing as many countries have stipulated hard quarantine for arriving Indians," the source said. The CEO of JSW Sports, Chopra's sponsors, Parth Jindal tweeted the news of the reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games champion reaching Portugal.

Efforts

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju appreciated JSW Group's efforts

"After relentless efforts from @TheJSWGroup Delhi office - countless follow ups through @KirenRijiju office and MEA @jswsports is happy to share that both @Neeraj_chopra1 and @BajrangPunia have arrived in Portugal and Russia respectively to further their training," he tweeted. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also appreciated the effort of JSW Group for their continuous efforts and support.

Twitter Post

Here is Jindal's tweet

Support

Chopra had earlier complained about lack of practice before Olympics

"I appreciate the relentless efforts of @TheJSWGroup in supporting our elite athletes through @jswsports and involvement of @ParthJindal11 at a personal level too," the Sports Minister tweeted. "This kind of support from our corporate sector will help India emerge as a great sporting nation," he wrote. Chopra had spoken about lack of competition hampering his Olympic build-up during an interaction a few weeks ago.

Twitter Post

Here is the Sports Minister's tweet