New Zealand dethrone England to become number one ODI side

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 03, 2021, 03:28 pm

After the latest annual update, New Zealand have climbed to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

The Black Caps have dethroned reigning champions England to become the number one side in ODI cricket.

Moreover, the English side slipped from the top spot to the fourth.

The latest update also sees India plunging to third, marginally ahead of England.

New Zealand have performed well in recent times

New Zealand have won 20 of their 30 completed ODIs in the past three years (2018-2021).

They have extended their dominance at home.

During the period, they claimed series wins over Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh.

The Kiwis also finished as the runners-up in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, having lost to England in a historic final.

Congratulations to Kane Williamson-led Black Caps

England remain the number one T20I side

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, England remain the number one side, extending their lead over second-placed India to five points. Meanwhile, New Zealand have moved up from fifth to third, swapping places with Australia.