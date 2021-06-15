Home / News / Sports News / ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand name 15-member squad
ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand name 15-member squad

Rajdeep Saha
New Zealand have named a 15-member squad for the ICC WTC final

The New Zealand cricket squad has been announced for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against India, starting June 18. The Kane Williamson-led outfit has the presence of Ajaz Patel, who has been named as a specialist spinner. Meanwhile, Devon Conway, who had a brilliant Test series against England, is included as well. Here are further details.

Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner left out of the squad

New Zealand have left out the likes of Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner. They were part of the squad for the two-Test series against England. "There's had to be some tough calls with Mitchell and Daryl victims of the fierce competition we currently have for places in the Test side," head coach Gary Stead said.

15-member NZ squad for WTC final

Here's a look at the 15-member Kiwi squad

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

