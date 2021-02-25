New Zealand beat Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Guptill and Kane Williamson (53) added 131 runs for the second wicket to hand NZ the perfect start.
From 173/2, NZ were restricted to 199/6 as they finished with 219 on the board.
Jimmy Neesham's 16-ball 45* was instrumental.
In reply, Australia were reduced to 113/6 before Stoinis and Daniel Sams added 72 runs.
Mitchell Santner's 4/31 did the damage as NZ clinched victory.
Guptill
Guptill smashes these records after a whirlwind knock
Guptill became just the third player in T20I history to surpass the 2,700-run mark (2,718) after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Guptill hit his 16th half-century in T20Is.
The senior opening batsman smashed eight sixes in his knock.
Guptill now has 132 career T20I sixes (highest).
He went past Rohit's tally of 127 sixes.
He also became the fourth batsman with 240-plus fours.
Feats
Stoinis and Santner register these feats
Marcus Stoinis hit an entertaining fifty, laced with seven fours and five sixes.
This was his maiden fifty in T20Is.
Mitchell Santner has raced to 59 career T20I wickets.
He went level with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Amir (59 each).
Santner is now the third-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis in T20Is.
He got past Nathan McCullum's tally (58).
Information
Williamson registers 13th career T20I fifty
Williamson hit a 35-ball 53 and registered his 13th T20I fifty. This was his best score against the Aussies. Williamson has raced to 1,788 career T20I runs and went past Tamim Iqbal's tally of 1,758 runs.