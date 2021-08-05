Pakistan to host New Zealand in September: Details here

Pakistan will host New Zealand in September

It seems to be a busy period for New Zealand next month in their build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November. The Kiwis will be touring Pakistan in September for a limited-overs series. The news was confirmed on Thursday. It comes right after their tour of Bangladesh, also next month was confirmed yesterday. Here we bring you the major details.

NZ to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan

New Zealand will be involved in three ODIs and five T20Is in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup that starts on October 17. The visitors will begin their tour with the ODIs on September 17, 19, and 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. They will head to Lahore for the five T20Is from September 25 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Wasim Khan has his say on the series

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said that a series against a top side like New Zealand will be a perfect start for the home season. He said that given the stature of New Zealand across formats, the series will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans. Wasim added the series will reinforce Pakistan's status as a safe and secure country as well.

Wasim pleased with New Zealand Cricket

"I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise themselves with our culture, and enjoy our hospitality," Wasim added.

Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September

The Bangladesh cricket team will be hosting New Zealand in the month of September for five T20Is. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news of Wednesday. The two nations will use this T20I series as part of their preparations for the World T20 that will begin in the UAE and Oman in October.

New Zealand to arrive in Bangladesh on August 24

The New Zealand cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 according to the itinerary released by the BCB. They will play a warm-up game on August 29 before the first match of the series which will be played on September 1. All five matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.