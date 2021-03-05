Home / News / Sports News / Australia beat New Zealand in 4th T20I: Records broken
Sports

Australia beat New Zealand in 4th T20I: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:43 pm
Australia beat New Zealand in 4th T20I: Records broken

Australia thrashed New Zealand in the fourth T20I to keep their chances alive of winning the series.

Trailing 2-0, Australia have now won two successive games to make in 2-2.

The Aussies posted 156/6 in 20 overs as Aaron Finch scored a defining 79*.

In reply, New Zealand (106/10) faltered in the chase and suffered a heavy defeat.

Here's more.

In this article
How did the fourth T20I pan out? Finch is Australia's highest scorer in T20Is Ash Sodhi races to 66 T20I scalps Sixth batsman with 100-plus sixes in T20Is

NZ vs AUS

How did the fourth T20I pan out?

Australian batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into substantial.

Despite seeing wickets fall from the other end, skipper Aaron Finch dished out a masterpiece.

He smashed a 55-ball 79* and helped Australia post 156/6.

Ish Sodhi (3/32) was terrific for the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, New Zealand lost three quick wickets and never got going in the chase to lose the tie.

Finch

Finch is Australia's highest scorer in T20Is

Finch smashed five fours and four sixes in his knock of 79*.

Finch is now the highest run-scorer for the Aussies in T20Is.

He has raced to 2,310 runs at an average of 38.50.

Finch is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the format.

He became the sixth batsman with 2,300-plus runs in T20Is.

Sodhi

Ash Sodhi races to 66 T20I scalps

Ish Sodhi claimed three wickets and has accumulated 66 T20I scalps at 22.72.

He equaled the likes of former Sri Lankan stars Nuwan Kulasekara and Ajantha Mendis with his tally.

Sodhi is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand-Australia T20Is (13) alongside Ashton Agar, who claimed figures of 2/11.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult (2/27) raced to 44 T20I scalps.

Information

Sixth batsman with 100-plus sixes in T20Is

Finch has now gone past 100 sixes in T20Is (103). Notably, he is just the sixth player and the first Australian to achieve this milestone. The senior batsman also smashed his 14th career T20I fifty.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India vs England, 4th-Test: England on top as Rohit departs
Latest News
India vs England, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant slams a century
Sports
TMC releases first candidates' list; Mamata to contest from Nandigram
Politics
Rannvijay Singha to welcome second child with wife Prianka
Entertainment
COVID-19 vaccination drive gives people something to smile about
India
China approves sale of traditional medicine products to treat COVID-19
World
Latest Sports News
India vs England, 4th-Test: England on top as Rohit departs
Sports
Qatar Open: Sania, Klepac lose in semis
Sports
SA name Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma as new captains
Sports
India vs England, 4th Test: Hosts lose Pujara and Kohli
Sports
Premier League, Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea: Records broken
Sports
Trending Topics