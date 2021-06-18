Neymar edges closer to Pele's record for Brazil: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 02:40 pm

Neymar scored his 68th goal for Brazil

Football superstar Neymar was pivotal for Brazil in their 4-0 win over Peru in the Copa America. The Group A encounter saw Neymar add to his goals tally by scoring in the 68th minute. Neymar, who is the second-highest scorer for Brazil, is getting closer towards legendary Pele's record. Brazil won their second successive game. Here are further details on the same.

Record

Neymar needs 10 more goals to surpass Pele's record

In terms of international goals, Pele had amassed a staggering 77 for Brazil in 92 games. Meanwhile, Neymar, who has appeared in 107 games, has 68 goals under his belt. The PSG forward needs another 10 to break Pele's record and become the top scorer for Brazil. Notably, Pele, Neymar, and Ronaldo are the only three players to have netted 60-plus goals for Brazil.

Do you know?

Neymar equals Gerd Muller's tally

With his 68th international goal, Neymar has equaled the tally of former Germany star Gerd Muller. Neymar is also closing in on former Germany striker Miroslav Klose (71).

Words

Neymar never imagined to reach these numbers for Brazil

"These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness that I get from representing my country and my family," Neymar said. "It's obviously a great honor for me to be part of the Brazil team's history. To be completely honest, my dream was always to play for Brazil, to wear this shirt. I never imagined I would reach these numbers," the star forward added.

Copa America

Brazil sit on top of Group A

Prior to this win, Brazil had blanked Venezuela 3-0 in their opening match. Brazil sit on top of Group A and take on Colombia next. Their last Group A fixture is against Ecuador. Four teams from each of the five-team groups will progress to the quarters of the Copa America 2021.

Information

Neymar has seven goals in his last six international games

In 2021, Neymar has netted four goals in four matches for Brazil. In his last six games, he has seven goals and five assists for his nation. Neymar scored in the second successive game at the Copa America.

Do you know?

Brazil win ninth successive game in all competitions

Brazil have won nine successive games in all competitions. They have scored a staggering 26 goals in this period, besides conceding just two. Notably, Brazil collected their sixth successive clean sheet.