Nick Hockley appointed full-time CEO of Cricket Australia

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 11:37 am
Nick Hockley has been appointed the full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia. The cricket board informed about the development on Monday. Hockley was appointed the interim CEO in June 2020 after Kevin Roberts announced his resignation. The former was part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 local organizing committee and has held several other administrative roles. Here is more.

'Leading CA is the greatest privilege of my life'

"Leading CA is the greatest privilege of my working life and I am committed to doing all I can to make a positive contribution to the game and community," Hockley said. He added, "Over the past 12 months, I have learned first-hand about the importance of the role. My approach has been and will continue to be to bring people across the game together."

Hockley delivered for CA amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As the interim CEO, Hockley helped the board kick-start operations following the COVID-19-enforced break, last year. This involved a battle with host broadcaster Channel Seven, and the issues pertaining to border closures. Hockley was involved in negotiations with the BCCI, with Australia finally hosting India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The cricket board also conducted two Big Bash tournaments in this period.

A look at his experience

Before joining as CA's interim CEO, Hockley served as the Chief Executive of Women's T20 World Cup (2020) committee. Hockley was initially associated with the organizing team for the 2015 ODI World Cup. He then held a senior commercial role with CA from 2015 to 2017. Previously, he was involved in the operations of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Hockley replaced Kevin Roberts in June 2020

Hockley took over the role from Kevin Roberts in June 2020. The latter was sacked as the CEO following an emergency board meeting. He lost the trust of players and state associations due to his poor handling of funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA chairman Earl Eddings lavishes praise on Hockley

CA chairman, Earl Eddings, praised Hockley for his efforts. "Nick's contribution to Australian Cricket has been immense and, on behalf of the board, I am most pleased to confirm his appointment as CEO, which was unanimously endorsed by the board," he said. "Nick has already proved himself to be in the very top echelon of sports administrators both in Australia and around the world."

