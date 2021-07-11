Djokovic vs Federer vs Nadal: A statistical comparison

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 10:21 pm

Grand Slams: Statistical comparison between Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal

World number one Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title after beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. The Serbian maestro clinched his 20th major in the process, leveling with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Federer lost the quarter-final of Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz, while Nadal had opted out of the tournament earlier. Let us compare the stats of these legends at Grand Slams.

Djokovic

Djokovic at Grand Slams

By winning a sixth Wimbledon title, Djokovic has extended his tally of Grand Slams to 20. Djokovic holds the record for most Australian Open titles (9). He has three more than the second-placed Federer. Earlier this year, Djokovic won his second French Open title. He also has three US Open titles to his name. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 317-45 at majors.

Records

75 or more match-wins at all four majors

Djokovic is the only player in the Open Era to be undefeated in nine Australian Open finals. He holds a perfect 9-0 record at this Slam final. He recently secured his 75th match win at Wimbledon. He has won 75 or more matches at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (81), Wimbledon (79), and US Open (75).

Federer

Roger Federer at Grand Slams

Swiss ace Roger Federer remains one of the most prolific players in tennis history. He is deemed the greatest player of grass-court. Rightly so, Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Records

Only player with over 100 match-wins at two different majors

Federer recently won his 105th match at Wimbledon, his most at a Grand Slam. The Swiss ace equaled Nadal's record of most match-wins (105: French Open) at a major. Notably, Federer remains the only player with over 100 match-wins at two different majors (102 at Australian Open). However, he is yet to win a Grand Slam since 2018 (Australian Open).

Nadal

Rafael Nadal at Grand Slams

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal is known for his ferocious play on clay-court. He has won a record 13 Roland Garros titles (most). This is seven more than Bjorn Borg (6), who is second on the list. Besides, Nadal has four US Open, two Wimbledon, and one Australian Open title. He has a win-loss record of 291-41 at Grand Slams.

Records

An incredible 105-3 record at French Open

Nadal has a formidable record of 105-3 at French Open. He has never lost a Roland Garros final, maintaining a 13-0 record. By winning the tournament last year, he equaled Federer's all-time record of most Grand Slam titles (20). In the 2021 French Open, Nadal suffered only his third defeat in Paris. Before this, he was unbeaten in 35 Roland Garros matches.

2021

Big Three: Djokovic leads the ATP tour-level wins in 2021

Djokovic is leading the ATP tour-level wins among the Big Three. With a win over Berrettini in the final, the Serbian claimed his 34th match-win (34-3) in 2021. He has won all three Grand Slams this year. Nadal, who missed out on his 14th Roland Garros title, is 23-4 in the season. Meanwhile, Federer owns a 9-4 record in the ongoing season.