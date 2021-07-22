Home / News / Sports News / Records which Novak Djokovic can break in 2021
History beckons Novak Djokovic

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is all set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Competing at his fourth Olympic Games, the world number one will face Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the opening round. The 34-year-old is in bidding for a Career Golden Slam, which begins on Saturday at the Ariake Tennis Park. Here are the records Djokovic can break.

Djokovic set to script history

Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam, joint-most with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He achieved the feat by winning his sixth Wimbledon title. Besides, the Serbian also owns nine Australian Open, two French Open, and three US Open titles. Djokovic now has an opportunity to clinch a Career Golden Slam by winning gold at the impending Olympic Games.

Djokovic could become the fifth player with this feat

Only Steffi Graf (1998), Andre Agassi (1999), Rafael Nadal (2010), and Serena Williams (2012) have achieved Career Golden Slam in tennis history (singles). A Career Golden Slam is achieved when a player wins all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal. Djokovic could become only the fifth player and third man (singles) to achieve this feat.

An opportunity to win Calendar Golden Slam

Djokovic could become the second player and first man to achieve the Calendar Golden Slam. Graf remains the only player to clinch all four majors and Olympic gold in a single year. The former has already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year.

How has Djokovic performed at Olympics?

Djokovic first appeared at the Olympics in 2008 as the third-seeded (men's singles). The world number one lost to Nadal in the semi-finals before defeating James Blake in the bronze medal match. In the 2018 London Olympics, Djokovic was defeated by Andy Murray in the penultimate clash. Djokovic was beaten in the first round of the Rio 2016 Olympics by Juan Martin del Potro.

Djokovic has won 18 consecutive matches this season

Djokovic is 34-3 in 2021 across tournaments. He has won 18 consecutive matches this season. After winning the French Open, he became the first man in the Open Era to bag four all majors twice. Thereafter, he won a record 20th major at Wimbledon. The Serbian is vying to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.

