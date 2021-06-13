Home / News / Sports News / Djokovic clinches French Open 2021: Records broken
Djokovic wins French Open 2021: A look at the records broken

World number one Novak Djokovic has been crowned the men's singles champion of the 2021 French Open. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win his 19th major title. Djokovic has become the first player (Open Era) to win each Slam twice. He is also the first player to win a Roland Garros title after defeating maestro Rafael Nadal.

How did the final pan out?

Tsitsipas drew first blood in the match by winning the first game. However, Djokovic bounced back thereafter. The competition remained neck-to-neck before the former won the tie-break. Tsitsipas completely outplayed Djokovic in the second set, having reeled off three games from 3-2. Djokovic made an emphatic comeback in the next two sets. He broke first in the decider, thereby clinching the crown.

Djokovic registered 164 points and five aces in the match. He won 40% of the receiving points. He also clinched 19 out of 30 net points. While Tsitsipas recorded 44 unforced errors, Djokovic recorded 41. Notably, Djokovic claimed 56 winners while Tsitsipas registered 61.

Djokovic now has 19 Grand Slam titles, only one less than Nadal and Roger Federer (20 each). With a second French Open title, Djokovic has become the first player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams twice. Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only two players to have done so. Djokovic played his 29th major final (second-most after Federer).

Djokovic has claimed his sixth victory over Tsitsipas. The Serbian is now 81-15 at French Open, and 27-3 in the season. The former has now beaten the Greek in five straight matches. Notably, Tsitsipas has only beaten Djokovic on hard-court (Shanghai, 2019 and Canada, 2018). He has tour-leading 39 wins in the season, including 22 on clay-courts, for now.

Novak Djokovic (19): Australian Open (9), Roland Garros (2), Wimbledon (5), US Open (3). Roy Emerson (12): Australian Open (6), Roland Garros (2), Wimbledon (2), US Open (2). Rod Laver (11): Australian Open (3), Roland Garros (2), Wimbledon (4), US Open (2).

Djokovic lost six sets en route to his second Roland Garros title. He matches his own record of losing most sets on way to 19 Grand Slam championships (lost six en route to the 2014 Wimbledon title). Djokovic has become the third major champion (men's singles) to stage multiple comebacks from a two-set deficit (Ted Schroeder at 1949 Wimbledon, Henri Cochet at 1927 Wimbledon).

