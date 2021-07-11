Novak Djokovic captures 20th major title at Wimbledon: Key stats

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has scripted history by clinching a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam. The world number one defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title. Djokovic has equaled legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles. With this, the Serbian remains undefeated in Grand Slams this year. Here are the feats which Djokovic attained.

Wimbledon

Third-most Wimbledon titles

Djokovic has won his third consecutive Wimbledon crown and a sixth overall. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2021, he was also crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. He now has the third-most Wimbledon titles after Federer (8), Pete Sampras (7), and William Renshaw (7). This was Djokovic's seventh appearance in the final of the grass-court tournament.

Majors

Djokovic joins the elite club of veterans

Djokovic has clinched a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title. He now owns the joint-most Slams with Federer and Nadal. This is his third consecutive major title of the year, having won the Australian Open and French Open previously. Notably, Djokovic featured in his 30th major final, second-most after Federer (31). The Serbian can emulate Federer on this aspect at the US Open this year.

Do you know?

A record winning streak at Wimbledon

Djokovic is the fourth man (Open Era) to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles after Federer, Bjorn Borg, and Sampras. The Serbian has recorded a streak of three consecutive major titles for the third time, having done so at the Australian Open (2013-2015 and 2019-2021).

Record

A perfect record at Grand Slams in 2021

Djokovic has a perfect record at Grand Slams this year so far, having won 21 successive matches. This was Djokovic's third consecutive Grand Slam where did not meet the other two members of the Big Three, Federer or Nadal, in the championship match. The Serbian last faced either of the two in the 2020 French Open final, where he lost to Nadal.

Streak

Djokovic extends his winning streak on grass

Djokovic has been invincible on grass since June 2018. He was last defeated on this surface by Marin Cilic in the 2018 Queen's Club final. Ever since, the former has won 21 matches in a row (three back-to-back Wimbledon titles). His last defeat at Wimbledon came in the 2017 edition, wherein he lost the quarter-final to Tomas Berdych.

Form

Djokovic is undefeated in 18 straight matches

Djokovic is 34-3 in 2021 across tournaments. He has won 18 consecutive matches in the season. This streak started in June when he won the Belgrade trophy. After winning the Roland Garros, he became the first man in the Open Era to claim all major titles twice. Now, Djokovic could become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.