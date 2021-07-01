Home / News / Sports News / Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo appointed by Tottenham Hotspur
Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo appointed by Tottenham Hotspur

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 01:59 pm
Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo appointed by Tottenham Hotspur
Nuno Espirito Santo managed Wolves for four seasons

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed by Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year contract. The Portuguese international had left Premier League club Wolves after managing them for four seasons. Notably, Tottenham had sacked Jose Mourinho last season and had replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason as an interim boss. Here are the key details.

Nuno

We must start working immediately, says Nuno

Nuno said he is happy and will be getting to work immediately as the pre-season starts in a few days. "It's an enormous pleasure and honor [to be at Spurs]. I'm happy and looking forward to starting work," said Nuno. "We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

Spurs finally get a manager after a lot of saga

Spurs were involved in a managerial saga of late in terms of getting the right candidate. They had approached former boss Mauricio Pochettino and once that didn't work out, the London club held talks with the celebrated Antonio Conte. With Conte refusing the job, Spurs saw talks breaking down with Paulo Fonseca. Meanwhile, they had also approached Gennaro Gattuso before Nuno was appointed.

Nuno did a decent job at Wolves

Nuno won the 2017-18 Championship title in his first season with Wolves, helping them earn Premier League promotion. He led them to seventh in the Premier League in the following two seasons. However, they finished 13th last season in a disappointing campaign. He had led Wolves to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2019-20 as well.

Spurs chairman Levy thanks supporters for their patience

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy thanked the supporters for their patience and stated that he has already spoken the need to revert back to the club's core DNA of playing attacking and entertaining football. Levy said that he believes Nuno is the person who can take the players forward and build something special.

Looking at the stats achieved by Nuno

Nuno managed Wolves in 199 matches across competitions in his four-year stint. He helped the club win 95 matches. Wolves draw 49 and lost another 55 games under his stewardship. Nuno had a win percentage of 47.74.

