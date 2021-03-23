New Zealand outclass Bangladesh in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Bangladesh made a shaky start after NZ elected to bowl.
After Liton Das's early dismissal, skipper Tamim Iqbal (78) and Soumya Sarkar (32) steadied the ship.
The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim (34) and Mohammad Mithun (73*) propelled the visitors to 271/6.
NZ too were off to a patchy start, losing openers in quick succession.
However, Conway and Latham ensured them a safe passage eventually.
Feat
Tamim's 50th half-century in ODIs
Bangladesh captain Tamim played a stellar knock to bring back Bangladesh in the hunt.
However, he missed out on what could have been a brilliant hundred, as his innings ended with an unfortunate run-out.
Tamim smashed 78 runs off 108 balls, a knock that was laced with 11 fours.
Interestingly, this was his 50th half-century in the ODI format.
Information
Mithun slams his sixth ODI fifty
After Tamim's dismissal, Mithun took over and made a brief recovery. His unbeaten 73 (57) powered the visitors to a challenging total. This was his sixth half-century in the ODIs. Notably, his inning was studded with six fours and two sixes.
Run
New Zealand extend their unbeaten run at home
New Zealand have been invincible at home in white-ball cricket as well.
With another against Bangladesh, they have extended their unbeaten run in home ODIs to eight (bilateral series).
During the period, they defeated Bangladesh (3-0 in 2019 and 2-0* in 2021) and India (3-0 in 2020).
The Black Caps are yet to be beaten in ODIs at home since February 2019.
Latham
Feats attained by centurion Latham
New Zealand skipper Latham slammed his fifth ODI century, guiding the hosts to victory.
He hammered 110* off 108 balls with the help of 10 fours.
Interestingly, Latham has now smashed two tons by a number five batsman in a successful ODI run-chase.
This also turned out to be the third-highest score by a wicket-keeper-batsman in an ODI run-chase in New Zealand.