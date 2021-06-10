Home / News / Sports News / Morgan, McCullum could be in trouble for old tweets
Morgan, McCullum could be in trouble for old tweets

Parth Dhall
Morgan, McCullum could be in trouble for old tweets
Morgan, McCullum might be under the scanner for old Twitter comments

England skipper Eoin Morgan, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum could be under the scanner for old social media posts. It is understood that the three players engaged in mocking the Indian accent on Twitter in past. The news comes days after England seamer Ollie Robinson faced suspension as his old tweets, both racist and sexist in nature, resurfaced.

What were the posts about?

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Morgan, and Buttler were involved in a controversial social media exchange in 2018. It has been learned that they used the word 'Sir' to mock some Indian fans. The duo was later joined by McCullum. Some of the players involved have apparently removed the posts, however, the images of their exchange have been doing the rounds.

We have zero tolerance: KKR CEO Venky Mysore

McCullum, who is the head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could face the heat, along with captain Morgan. Notably, KKR CEO Venky Mysore has said that the franchise has "zero tolerance for any sort of discrimination". "We don't know enough about it to comment. Let's wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts," said Mysore.

ECB to investigate the comments

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which recently suspended Robinson for his remarks, has ordered an investigation regarding the controversial comments of Morgan, Buttler, and McCullum. The ECB released a statement on the same on Wednesday.

ECB will discuss how to deal with these issues

"A number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly. There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant action." "Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material," an ECB spokesperson said.

Robinson faced suspension due to his old tweets

The matter came to light days after England fast bowler Robinson was suspended from international cricket. He found himself in hot water after his tweets from 2012 and 2013 were highlighted. The tweets, which are deemed "racist" and "sexist" in nature, were discovered on the first day of Robinson's Test debut at Lord's. Robinson had even issued an apology for the same.

WI vs SA, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

