Ollie Robinson takes 'short break' from cricket after facing suspension

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 04:38 pm
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will be taking a "short break from the game" following his suspension from international cricket. As a result, the 27-year-old will miss the first two fixtures of the T20 Blast for Sussex. Robinson was reprimanded by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his past tweets stirred a controversy. Here are further details.

Sussex

ECB clarified that Robinson can play for Sussex

Sussex slammed Robinson for his tweets, stating that they would "turn [their] attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself". However, Robinson will not face any further disciplinary action from his county. Although the ECB recently clarified that he can still play for Sussex, the club's statement confirmed that he would miss the start of T20 Blast.

Robinson has decided to spend time with his family: Sussex

"After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his family. Player and staff welfare, including mental health and well-being, is a priority for the club and, as such, Sussex Cricket fully supports Ollie in his decision," the statement read. "When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club."

'He is a very different man now'

The statement mentioned that Robinson has transformed as a person in recent times. "Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has learned much in the intervening years," the statement added. "He has made clear the shame, embarrassment, and remorse he feels for the discriminatory comments he made. Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties."

The whole matter regarding Robinson's suspension

England fast bowler Robinson was suspended from international cricket, earlier this week. He found himself in hot water after his tweets from 2012 and 2013 resurfaced on social media. The tweets, which are deemed "racist" and "sexist" in nature, were discovered on the first day of Robinson's Test debut at Lord's. Robinson had even issued an apology for the same.

Robinson took seven wickets in his first Test

Robinson was impressive on his Test debut. He was the pick of England's bowlers in the first innings, having registered figures of 4/75. The right-arm seamer shone in the second innings too, taking three scalps. He had earned his maiden Test call-up after performing well in the domestic circuit. The tall seamer had snapped up 279 wickets before the start of Lord's Test.

