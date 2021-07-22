Home / News / Sports News / Olympics opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
Sports

Olympics opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 04:01 pm
Olympics opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
Director Kentaro Kobayashi had used the phrase 'Let's play Holocaust' during his show

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the ceremony that Director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a Holocaust joke in his comedy act, including the phrase "Let's play Holocaust."

In this article

Kobayashi is a former member of the popular duo Rahmens

Soon after a video clip and script of Kobayashi's performance were revealed, criticism flooded social media. "No one has the right to mock the victims of the Nazi genocide," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Global Social Action Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Kobayashi is a former member of the popular duo Rahmens, known overseas for comedy series, including The Japanese Tradition.

Other incidents

Tokyo Games have been plagued by similar controversies

Kobayashi's Holocaust joke was the latest to plague the Games. Yoshiro Mori resigned as organizing committee president over sexist remarks. Hiroshi Sasaki also stepped down as creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies. Also this week, the chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team, Rosie Gallegos-Main, apologized after comparing Olympic COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany in a social media post.

Opening ceremony

Opening ceremony will be held without spectators

The opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Games is scheduled for Friday. The ceremony will be held without spectators as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests, and media will attend. "We know several people are uneasy about the opening of the Games," Hashimoto said. "But we are going to open the Games tomorrow under this difficult situation."

Further details

Olympics are being held against advice of experts

Japan is pushing ahead with the Olympics against the advice of most of its medical experts. This is partially due to pressure from the IOC, which is estimated to face losses of three billion to four billion in television rights income if the Games were not held. "We have been preparing for the last year to send a positive message," Hashimoto said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Here are the interesting facts about US Open

Latest News

Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Singham'

Entertainment

Centre slams Twitter in Parliament over non-compliance of IT rules

India

What all we know about Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next?

Entertainment

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter launched at Rs. 70,000

Auto

Infinix 40X1 Android TV to be launched on July 30

Technology

Latest Sports News

Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Sports

Rishabh Pant returns to Team India camp post COVID-19 recovery

Sports

Decoding the evolution of different formats of cricket

Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan enters the top 10

Sports

England vs India: Hosts announce squad for first two Tests

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Tokyo News

Indian athletes start training ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Ahead of Olympics, Lahiri finishes T-3 at Barbasol Championship

Sports

#Tokyo2020: Czech beach volleyball player tests COVID-19-positive at Olympic Village

Sports

First COVID-19 case reported at Tokyo Olympics village, raising fears

World

Golfer Udayan Mane officially qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, joins Lahiri

Sports
Trending Topics