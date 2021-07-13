Olympics Village opens in Tokyo under a state of emergency

The Olympic Village houses all sportspersons and athletes

The Olympics Village opened on Tuesday under a state of emergency just ahead of the start of the games on July 23. Athletes will be tested daily in the village, after being tested at least twice before leaving home, and again upon arrival. They will also be required to wear masks in the village even if they are vaccinated.

Details

About 11,000 athletes are expected at the Olympics

Athletes will also be reminded constantly with signage about social distancing, washing hands, and ventilating room areas. About 11,000 athletes are expected for the Olympics in Tokyo and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which commences on August 24. The International Olympic Committee has said more than 80% of the occupants of the village will be fully vaccinated.

Emergency

Earlier, Japan PM had announced state of emergency

Earlier, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced a state of emergency due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo. Suga said the state of emergency would last over a month. "Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the spread, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga said while announcing the emergency measures.

Further details

Games will be held sans spectators

Considering the state of emergency, the Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto announced that the Games will be held sans spectators. In June, the organizers had set a limit of 50 percent up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues. Also, dining establishments in Tokyo won't be allowed to serve alcohol. They will be told to shut the doors by 8 PM.