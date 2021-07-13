Home / News / Sports News / Olympics Village opens in Tokyo under a state of emergency
Sports

Olympics Village opens in Tokyo under a state of emergency

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 05:13 pm
Olympics Village opens in Tokyo under a state of emergency
The Olympic Village houses all sportspersons and athletes

The Olympics Village opened on Tuesday under a state of emergency just ahead of the start of the games on July 23. Athletes will be tested daily in the village, after being tested at least twice before leaving home, and again upon arrival. They will also be required to wear masks in the village even if they are vaccinated.

In this article
Details

About 11,000 athletes are expected at the Olympics

Athletes will also be reminded constantly with signage about social distancing, washing hands, and ventilating room areas. About 11,000 athletes are expected for the Olympics in Tokyo and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which commences on August 24. The International Olympic Committee has said more than 80% of the occupants of the village will be fully vaccinated.

Emergency

Earlier, Japan PM had announced state of emergency

Earlier, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced a state of emergency due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo. Suga said the state of emergency would last over a month. "Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the spread, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga said while announcing the emergency measures.

Further details

Games will be held sans spectators

Considering the state of emergency, the Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto announced that the Games will be held sans spectators. In June, the organizers had set a limit of 50 percent up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues. Also, dining establishments in Tokyo won't be allowed to serve alcohol. They will be told to shut the doors by 8 PM.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA Euro 2020: The best tournament stats and award winners

Latest News

Confirmed! 'John Wick 4' gets its villain in Marko Zaror

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices tipped

Technology

Modi reshuffles Cabinet Committees; Irani, Sonowal among new faces

Politics

'Sarpatta Parambarai': Suriya unveils trailer for Arya's upcoming sports drama

Entertainment

UEFA Euro 2020: The best tournament stats and award winners

Sports

Latest Sports News

WTA and ATP Rankings: Serena slips; Djokovic reigns supreme

Sports

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements

Sports

India's 1983 WC hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Sports

WI win third T20I against Australia, seal series: Records broken

Sports

Universe Boss Chris Gayle set to complete 14,000 T20 runs

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics