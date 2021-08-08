Home / News / Sports News / Oman invites Mumbai to play T20 matches ahead of WC
Oman invites Mumbai to play T20 matches ahead of WC

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 08:31 pm
Oman invites Mumbai to play T20 matches ahead of WC
Oman keen to host Mumbai ahead of T20 WC

In a major development, Oman Cricket has shown interest to host the Mumbai team for some T20 matches in the second half of August. The games could serve as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October-November. Notably, the Mumbai Cricket Association is yet to respond on this matter. Here's more.

The details will be out soon

It is understood that the proposal has been put forward by Oman's chief development officer, Duleep Mendis. This is an initiative of Pankaj Khimji, the head of Oman Cricket (OC). The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is believed to have accepted the invite. However, the association will still discuss the matter in an impending meeting. The squad will also be finalized soon.

A good opportunity to play pre-season games: MCA official

"It's still just on the table, we are awaiting further details and guidelines before we can consider the proposal. It is a good opportunity to play a few pre-season games before the domestic season kicks off," an MCA official told ESPNcricinfo.

Mumbai to leave for Muscat on August 19

As per reports, the Mumbai side will leave for Muscat on August 19. Several marquee players from Oman and Mumbai will get the required practice ahead of the T20 WC. Thereafter, Mumbai will be in action in the Indian domestic season. Meanwhile, Oman will require a top-two finish in the qualifying stage to advance to the Super 12 phase of T20 World Cup.

T20 WC: Oman placed in Group B of qualification round

In the 2016 T20 WC, Oman had recorded their first-ever tournament win by beating Ireland (Group A). This time, they are grouped alongside Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland in Group B of the qualifying phase.

Mumbai will have to find a new captain

Mumbai are the reigning champions of Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's one-day domestic tournament. They won the tournament under Prithvi Shaw last year who is on national duty in England at the moment. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who is out with a shoulder injury, will also be away for the Indian Premier League (IPL). So, Mumbai will spot a new captain for the Oman tour.

