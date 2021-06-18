One-off Test, ENGW vs INDW: Visitors follow-on as Shafali shines

Shafali is unbeaten on 55 for India Women in the second innings

England Women are still on top in the ongoing one-off Test match against India Women in Bristol. On Day 3, India Women are 83/1 at stumps after being asked to follow-on by England skipper Heather Knight. Resuming the day at 187/6, India Women were bowled out for 231. Interestingly, India Women lost 10 wickets for just 64 runs in the first innings. Here's more.

India lose their way on Day 3

India lost two early wickets on Day 3 and were soon reduced to 187/7 and then 197/8. Deepti Sharma (29*) made sure India added a few vital runs as her cameo helped the side end on 231/10. For England, Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets for 88 runs. Notably, seven Indian batters had single-digit scores to highlight the rot.

India's hopes rely on Shafali

India Women youngster Shafali Verma, who scored a brilliant 96-run knock in the first innings, continued in sublime fashion as the side was asked to bat again. Shafali notched up a second successive fifty on her Test debut. Notably, she took just 68 balls to score an unbeaten 55. Shafali hit 11 fours in her aggressive knock. Deepti (66-ball 18*) played a supporting role.

England likely to win one-off Test on final day

Tomorrow is the final day's play and India's hopes will be pinned on Shafali. If she gets going and manages to convert this score into a meaningful one, then India can work things around. The manner in which India lost their way in the first innings, keeps England ahead. Rain hampered play on Day 3, forcing an early finish. England will still be confident.

India lose Smriti Mandhana early in second innings

The Indian women's cricket team lost promising batter Smriti Mandhana (8) early on in the second innings. Katherine Brunt gave England Women the wicket at the stroke of lunch. For the second time in succession, Mandhana played a loose shot to gift her wicket.