One-off Test, Day 3: Bangladesh on top against Zimbabwe

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 08:39 pm

Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 276

The Bangladesh cricket team has taken advantage of Zimbabwe in the ongoing one-off Test in Harare. Zimbabwe resumed Day 3 on 110/1 and were cruising along at one stage (225/2). However, they lost their way from there on to fold for 276 and concede a 192-run lead. Bangladesh (45/0) have been watchful in the second innings, getting an overall lead of 237. Here's more.

Kaitano

Takudzwanashe Kaitano smashes 87 on debut

28-year-old Takudzwanashe Kaitano played well at the top for Zimbabwe on debut. The opener played a gritty knock and put a price on his wicket. He continued his hard work from Day 2 and defended valiantly. Kaitano scored a 311-ball 87. His knock was laced with nine fours. He shared three crucial stands in Zimbabwe's innings.

Taylor

Taylor shows his mettle with an impressive 81

Senior batter Brendan Taylor walked in on Day 2 after the Zimbabwe openers put up 61 for the first wicket. After sharing a 53-run stand yesterday, Taylor batted well on Friday to amass another 62 runs alongside Kaitamo. In the end, Taylor hit a quick-fire 92-ball 81. He smashed 12 fours and a six. Taylor hit his 11th fifty and a third against Bangladesh.

Wickets

Zimbabwe collapse after losing eight wickets for 51 runs

Zimbabwe's hard work was dashed after the side lost eight wickets for just 51 runs on Day 3. They kept losing regular wickets to perish for 276. Four players got ducks and two others got scores of two. Regis Chakabva (31*) made sure the hosts got past 270. The batters had no clue against Bangladesh's spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan.

Duo

Mehidy and Shakib share nine wickets between them

Mehidy was the chief architect as Bangladesh made a comeback with the ball. The spinner bagged five wickets for 82 runs. He claimed his eighth five-wicket haul in Tests and now has 109 scalps at 33.66. Meanwhile, Shakib took four wickets. The senior all-rounder raced to 214 career Test wickets at 31.00. Shakib now has 30 wickets against Zimbabwe at 22.90.

Information

Bangladesh take a 237-run lead

Bangladesh have added 45 runs for the loss of no wicket in the second innings. Shadman Islam and Saif Hassan have been watchful, making sure they see out the day. They will need to bat well tomorrow and lay a platform for the visitors.