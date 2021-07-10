Home / News / Sports News / One-off Test, Day 4: Bangladesh top the show against Zimbabwe
Sports

One-off Test, Day 4: Bangladesh top the show against Zimbabwe

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 10:03 pm
One-off Test, Day 4: Bangladesh top the show against Zimbabwe
Mehidy Hasan claimed the crucial wicket of Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe's second innings

Bangladesh have gained momentum in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare and are on the verge of winning the match. Zimbabwe managed 140/3 at stumps on Day four as the visitors need seven wickets more to win. Bangladesh resumed Day 4 on 45/0 and declared the innings on 284/1. Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed respective centuries. Here are the details.

In this article
Partnership

Shadman and Shanto add an unbeaten 196-run stand

Bangladesh lost the first wicket when the score read 88 as Saif Hassan fell for 43. From there on Shadman and Shanto gained control to decimate the hosts. They added an unbeaten 196-run stand for the second wicket to make sure Bangladesh set a crucial target of 476. Their partnership is now the highest second-wicket stand for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe.

Shadman

Shadman makes his start count with maiden Test century

26-year-old opening batter Shadman made good use of his start from Day 3 to convert his knock into a century. Playing his eighth Test, Shadman registered his maiden ton. He scored an unbeaten 115 from 196 balls in an innings laced with nine fours. He also went past 50 fours in Test cricket (51). This was a top knock and deserves all the praise.

Shanto

Shanto smashes an aggressive 117*

Shanto was the aggressive of the two batters as he piled up 117* from just 118 deliveries. The southpaw hit five fours and six sixes to clock a strike rate of 99.15. He played some terrific shots and kept the scorecard ticking. Shanto registered his second Test century. He has gone past 500 runs in Test cricket (549).

Zimbabwe

Taylor perishes after a brilliant 92-run knock

Zimbabwe were in early trouble, being reduced to 15/1. From there on, it was a one-man show. Brendan Taylor notched a 73-ball 92, smashing 16 fours. He was helped by Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who consumed 102 balls for his seven. Taylor had earlier smashed a 92-ball 81 in the first innings. The senior batter will be angry with himself for playing a loose shot.

