One-off Test, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 06:39 pm

Bangladesh sealed a crucial win against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test

The Bangladesh cricket team emerged victorious against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test, sealing the deal on Day 5. Bangladesh (468/10 and 284/1d) had three centurions in the match. The hosts managed 276 and 256 across the two innings to lose by 220 runs. Mehidy Hasan was excellent with the ball for the Tigers, snapping up nine scalps. Here's more.

ZIM vs BAN

How did the Test match pan out?

Bangladesh got to 468 from 270/8 in the first innings after Mahmudullah (150*) and Taskin Ahmed (75) added a brilliant 191-run stand. Liton Das and Mominul Haque scored half-centuries as well. In reply, Zimbabwe suffered a collapse. They were 225/2 before folding for 276. Bangladesh saw Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto slam centuries next before the bowlers got the job done.

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah registers career-best score

Mahmudullah was superb for Bangladesh and carried the side with a valiant knock. This was a marathon knock as the senior batter stood tall and defied the Zimbabwe bowlers. His 150* came off just 278 deliveries. Mahmudullah hit 17 fours and a six. This is now his highest score in Test cricket. Mahmudullah registered his fifth Test ton and now has 2,914 runs.

Partnership

Record ninth-wicket partnership for Bangladesh

Taskin joined Mahmudullah when Bangladesh's score was 270/8. The two added 167 runs on Day 2 to their 24-run partnership (191) to floor the Zimbabwe side. The 191-run stand is now Bangladesh's best tally for the ninth wicket in Test cricket. This is now the second-highest partnership for the ninth wicket in Test cricket.

Stand

Shadman and Shanto add an unbeaten 196-run stand

In the second innings, Bangladesh lost the first wicket when the score read 88 as Saif Hassan fell for 43. From there on Shadman and Shanto gained control to decimate the hosts. They added an unbeaten 196-run stand for the second wicket to make sure Bangladesh set a crucial target of 476. Their partnership is now the highest second-wicket stand for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe.

Centurions

Shadman slams maiden Test century, Shanto delivers

26-year-old opening batter Shadman made good use of his start from Day 3 to convert his knock into a century. Playing his eighth Test, Shadman registered his maiden ton. He scored an unbeaten 115 from 196 balls. Shanto was the aggressive of the two batters as he piled up 117* from just 118 deliveries. Shanto registered his second Test century, going past 500 runs.

Taylor

Brendan Taylor hits 81 and 94 in the one-off Test

In the first innings, Brendan Taylor smashed a 92-ball 81. He responded with an aggressive 73-ball 92 in the second innings. Taylor has raced to 2,320 runs in Test cricket at 36.25. He is now the fourth-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in Tests, surpassing Hamilton Masakadza (2,223). Taylor has 12 fifties, including four against Bangladesh.

Duo

Mehidy Hasan shines with the ball, Shakib impresses

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He registered figures of 5/82. In the second innings, Mehidy claimed four wickets. He claimed his eighth five-wicket haul in the first innings. Mehidy has raced to 113 career Test scalps at 33.05. Shakib Al Hasan claimed five wickets in the match. The left-arm spinner has 215 Test scalps under his belt.

Do you know?

An all-round performance from Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed had a great Test match. The pacer claimed five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings. This saw him register his best bowling figures in Tests. He also hit a commendable 75 in the first innings.