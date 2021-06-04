England, WI tours: Pakistan announce limited-overs and Test squads

Pakistan will hope to impress in this critical period under skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan are set to tour England and West Indies, starting next month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squads for the two tours. Haris Sohail has been included in the ODI squad, whereas, Imad Wasim is present for the T20Is. For the Tests against the Windies, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have been recalled. Here are further details.

A look any Pakistan's upcoming tours

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is in England from July 8-20. The ODIs will take place on July 8, 10, and 13. The T20Is will be played on July 16, 18, and 20. Pakistan face WI next with the T20Is being played on July 27, 28, 31, and August 1 and 3. The two Tests are scheduled for August 12-16 and 20-24.

Uncapped Azam Khan included in the limited-overs squads

Pakistan have included uncapped Azam Khan in the T20I squad. Azam has scored at a strike rate of over 144 for Quetta Gladiators. He has notched up 743 runs at an impressive strike rate of 157.41 in his T20 career so far.

Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail return to white-ball set-up

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim makes a return to the T20I side. Imad, who missed out on the T20I series versus South Africa and Zimbabwe, has been selected. Meanwhile, senior batsman Haris Sohail finds a place in the ODI squad for the tour of England. He last played an ODI against Zimbabwe in October 2020.

Abbas and Naseem Shah recalled to the Test squad

Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have made a return to the Test squad versus West Indies. Abbas and Naseem were dropped from the Test squad after the Test series loss in New Zealand. Both bowlers failed to show any rhythm, averaging 45 and 73 respectively. However, Abbas bagged 27 wickets in the County Championship in England this season and gets a chance.

Muhammad Wasim on the returning players to Pakistan's set-up

Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim said Abbas has regained his form and spoke on the other returnees. "Mohammad Abbas has regained his form, Naseem Shah and Haris Sohail have reclaimed the required fitness standards, while Imad Wasim has been recalled considering the T20 World Cup is likely to be held in the UAE and he enjoys an excellent record there," he said.

There is a consistency in selection, feels Wasim

Wasim also said they have remained consistent in the selection and kept the core set of cricketers in this extremely critical period. He highlighted the importance of the ODI Super League and the preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup. He also said the Tests against WI will count towards the next ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan's ODI squad to face England

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali , Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali , Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan's T20I squad to face England and WI respectively

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan's squad for the Test series against WI

Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood.

Pakistan have announced their squads