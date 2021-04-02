Fidgety Pakistan beat South Africa in 1st ODI: Records broken

SA were off to a shaky start (55/4) after Pakistan elected field.
However, van der Dussen (123*) and David Miller (50) powered SA to 273/6 in 50 overs.
Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in commanding position until a spell from Anrich Nortje brought them back.
Although the match came down to the wire despite Babar's ton, Pakistan held their nerves to chase 274.
Babar
Quickest to reach 13th ODI ton
Pakistan skipper Babar played a terrific knock under pressure.
He joined in the middle after opener Fakhar Zaman got dismissed early on in the run-chase.
However, he looked in fine touch, and gave an exhibition of immaculate timing.
He went on to complete his 13th ODI ton (103) in his 76th ODI innings, the quickest to the feat.
Century
Maiden ODI ton for van der Dussen
Middle-order batsman van der Dussen anchored the South African innings when they were in trouble.
Coming in at number four, he duly rescued them.
Eventually, he went on to complete his maiden ton in ODI cricket, which came off 123 balls.
Dussen, who came to the crease in seventh over, remained unbeaten on 123 (10 fours and 2 sixes).
Information
Highest second-wicket partnership for Pakistan in Centurion
Babar shared a 177-run knock along with Imam-ul-Haq after Fakhar Zaman departed initially. This has become the highest second-wicket partnership for Pakistan in Centurion. Notably, the previous-highest was also between the two (132 runs in 2019).
SA
Nortje registers a haul of four wickets
South African fast bowler Nortje delivered a ferocious spell in the middle overs.
He brought back the Proteas after Babar and Imam made it a one-sided contest.
Nortje bowled a barrage of bouncers that decimated Pakistan's middle-order.
The tall seamer ended up taking four wickets, having conceded 51 runs from 10 overs.
However, he couldn't produce a win for SA.
Partnership
Rizwan, Shadab get Pakistan over the line
Pakistan were in complete control in the run-chase at one stage.
While they racked up 181/1 in the first 31 overs, a spell by Nortje reduced them to 203/5 after 30 overs.
However, the likes of Rizwan and Shadab carried out the resurrection after that.
They added over 50 runs together as the visitors claimed victory eventually.