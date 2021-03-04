Home / News / Sports News / Pakistan Super League gets postponed indefinitely: Details here
Sports

Pakistan Super League gets postponed indefinitely: Details here

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 01:40 pm
Pakistan Super League gets postponed indefinitely: Details here

The ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2021 has been postponed with immediate effect due to the outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases in the last few days.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the organizing committee and the team owners and management on Thursday.

The previous edition too had seen a postponement during the knockouts.

Here are the details.

In this article
Here's the official statement PCB to follow these steps PSL 6 gets postponed

Statement

Here's the official statement

The PCB issued an official statement regarding the postponement.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."

Quote

PCB to follow these steps

The statement further added: "The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides."

Twitter Post

PSL 6 gets postponed

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sumit Nagal reaches maiden ATP quarter-final: Details here
Latest News
Redmi Note 10, 10 Pro, Pro Max launched in India
Science
Baby 'Shreyaditya' is on its way: Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy
Entertainment
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal turn producers, announce first venture
Entertainment
Coronavirus: Centre sends teams to 6 states, including Maharashtra, Kerala
India
Sumit Nagal reaches maiden ATP quarter-final: Details here
Sports
Latest Sports News
Formula 1, Aston Martin launch car: Here are the details
Sports
India vs England: Visitors lose three wickets in first session
Sports
Barca down Sevilla, reach Copa del Rey final: Records broken
Sports
Qatar Open 2021: Sania Mirza, Andreja Klepac advance into semi-finals
Sports
Premier League, Manchester United drop more points: Records broken
Sports
Trending Topics