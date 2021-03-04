Pakistan Super League gets postponed indefinitely: Details here

The PCB issued an official statement regarding the postponement.
"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."
PCB to follow these steps
The statement further added: "The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides."