Paul Pogba vs Kevin De Bruyne: Decoding the key stats

Sports

Rajdeep Saha
Aug 02, 2021
Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba are star mid-fielders of this generation

Football's two most celebrated mid-fielders, Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne have been instrumental for their respective Manchester clubs of late. Pogba, who moved back to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, has shown his class in spells. However, former Wolfsburg and Chelsea player De Bruyne has been a consistent force for Manchester City over the years. We decode their statistical rivalry.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne's Premier League numbers

De Bruyne has made 180 Premier League appearances so far, notching 42 goals and 72 assists. He has netted 32 goals with his right foot and 10 with his left foot. The tally includes four penalties and three free-kick goals. Out of his 443 shots, 155 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 24 times. He has created 116 big chances.

Pogba

Paul Pogba's Premier League numbers

Pogba has made 137 appearances in the Premier League so far. Pogba has netted 28 goals, besides making 29 assists. He has scored 21 goals with his right foot, three with his left foot, and four headers. His tally includes seven penalties. Out of his 330 shots, 119 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 11 times, besides creating 25 big chances.

Career

Pogba won several trophies with Juventus

Pogba has made 206 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, netting 38 goals. He scored 34 goals for former club Juventus in 178 appearances. With Juventus, the Frenchman won a staggering eight trophies during his four-year spell. He has won two trophies with United so far, including the Europa League in 2016-17. Notably, United also lost the Europa League final last season.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne's club career in numbers

De Bruyne started his career at Genk, scoring 17 goals in 113 appearances. He was on loan at Werder Bremen in 2012-13, scoring 10 goals in 34 matches. For Wolfsburg, he netted 20 goals in 73 appearances. He spent a brief period at Chelsea, playing nine games. For Manchester City, De Bruyne has 62 goals in 262 appearances.

Information

De Bruyne has bossed the Premier League with multiple awards

De Bruyne is a three-time Premier League champion. He has two Premier League Playmaker awards, besides being the Player of the Season in 2019-20. He has also won two Goal of the Month awards. Pogba hasn't won any award so far in the Premier League.

Do you know?

KDB has achieved plenty of success in club career

KDB won three trophies with Genk in Belgium. In Germany, he helped Wolfsburg win two trophies. He has won a staggering 10 trophies with Manchester City, including five League Cups.

