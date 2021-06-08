2021 French Open: Pavlyuchenkova beats Rybakina to reach semis

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals of the French Open

Women's doubles pair Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Rybakina faced each other in the quarter-finals of the 2021 French Open. Pavlyuchenkova, who lost the first set, came back to beat Rybakina 6-7, 6-2, 9-7. The 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova has reached her maiden semi-final at a Slam event. She had reached six quarter-finals across Grand Slams in the past. Here are further details.

How did the quarter-final clash pan out?

Rybakina started the match strongly, taking a 4-1 lead. However, the latter made a comeback to level at 4-4. Rybakina maintained her calm and prevailed in the tiebreak, sealing the first set 7-6. In the second set, Pavlyuchenkova won four successive games to win 6-2. Rybakina dropped a set for the first time in the tournament. Pavlyuchenkova sealed the deal in the third set.

Pavlyuchenkova wins her 70th Grand Slam match

Pavlyuchenkova now has a 70-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Roland Garros, she has a win-loss record of 23-13. Prior to this, Pavlyuchenkova had reached the quarters of the French Open on one occasion in 2011. Earlier this year, Pavlyuchenkova was ousted in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Pavlyuchenkova set to face Zidansek in the semis

Pavlyuchenkova is set to meet Tamara Zidansek in the semi-final. Zidansek beat an in-form Paula Badosa of Spain in their quarter-final clash. Zidansek won 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 in a thrilling battle to end Badosa's nine-match-winning run. Notably, world number 85, Zidansek, had never been past the second round at a Grand Slam before this run.

Rybakina vs Pavlyuchenkova: Key stats of the match

Both players served five aces each in a cracking encounter. Rybakina made six double faults. Her opponent claimed six out of 17 break-points. Rybakina (75) edged past Pavlyuchenkova (69) in terms of service points won. Pavlyuchenkova won 15 service games and 121 points in total.

