Imran Khan, Wasim Akram inducted in PCB Hall of Fame

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 02:00 pm
Imran Khan, Wasim Akram inducted in PCB Hall of Fame

The Pakistan Cricket Board is launching its own 'Hall of Fame' to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Pakistani legends.

As part of the initial launch, six members from the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas, will be inducted into the same.

Here are the further details.

Guidelines

PCB Hall of Fame: Here are the guidelines

According to the PCB guidelines, cricketers who have retired from international cricket for at least five years will be eligible for the PCB Hall of Fame.

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021.

Notably, the inductees will be chosen by an independent panel, and announced on October 16, the day when the Pakistan made their Test debut (in 1952).

Statement

Ehsan Mani acknowledges the contribution of Pakistani cricket legends

Speaking on the same, PCB's chief Ehsan Mani said, "Since earning the Test status, Pakistan has produced world-renowned cricketers who have not only put Pakistan on the world map but have left their mark on world cricket."

"It is appropriate that these six extraordinary performers be the founding inductees as they continue to inspire the next generation of superstars."

Pakistan

A look at Pakistan's record in international cricket

The Pakistan cricket team played its first Test in 1952.

Ever since, they have won 140 out of 435 Tests, losing 133. As many as 162 of them have been drawn.

Pakistan also own 490 ODI victories (933 matches).

Recently, Pakistan became the first side in men's cricket to register 100 T20I wins.

They achieved the feat by beating SA in the first T20I.

Legends

The renowned legends of Pakistan

Pakistan have produced some of the greatest cricketers over the years.

Imran Khan, who is the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan, led them to their maiden World Cup title in 1992.

Wasim and Waqar remain one the most proficient fast-bowling pairs in international cricket.

Meanwhile, the likes of Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas are renowned batting legends.

Do you know?

Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in Test and ODI cricket

Till date, Wasim leads the wickets tally for Pakistan in both Test and ODI cricket. He has picked up 414 Test wickets at 23.62. Interestingly, he remains the only fast bowler in the ODI history to have taken 500 or more wickets (502).

