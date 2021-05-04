Home / News / Sports News / Badminton great Prakash Padukone recovering from COVID-19 infection
Sports

Badminton great Prakash Padukone recovering from COVID-19 infection

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 04, 2021, 04:08 pm
Badminton great Prakash Padukone recovering from COVID-19 infection

Former Indian badminton ace Prakash Padukone is recovering from COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the 65-year-old, who is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged later this week.

His wife Ujjala and daughter Anisha have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here are the details.

In this article
COVID-19

Prakash's family had developed symptoms before getting tested

Prakash's family had developed symptoms and got themselves tested.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha) developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary badminton ace and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.

Prakash

Prakash had got admitted to a hospital last Saturday

Kumar added that Prakash's fever didn't come down after isolation.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru," he added.

"He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

Cases

India's active COVID-19 cases have crossed 34 lakh

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reached 2.02 crore on Tuesday, out of which, 34 lakh cases or 17% are currently active.

There are 12 states with over one lakh active cases: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Seven states have active cases between 50,000-1,00,000 and 17 states have under 50,000 active cases.

Information

Padukone's career achievements

Padukone was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in the 1983 edition. He won the gold medal at the English Masters, Denmark Open, Swedish Open, Dutch Open, and the Indian Open.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Inter Milan win Serie A 2020-21 title: Decoding the numbers
Latest News
Here's how we designed and 3D printed free AirTag case
Science
Government should save lives, not build house for PM: Priyanka
Politics
YRF pledges to vaccinate 30,000 FWICE members, await government's permission
Entertainment
PM Modi, Boris Johnson to boost trade during virtual summit
World
JEE Main May session postponed due to COVID-19: Education Minister
India
Latest Sports News
Inter Milan win Serie A 2020-21 title: Decoding the numbers
Sports
IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely by BCCI: Details here
Sports
Ashwin might rejoin DC for last leg of IPL 2021
Sports
IPL 2021 could move to just one venue: Details here
Sports
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera announces international retirement
Sports
Trending Topics