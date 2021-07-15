Premier League 2021-22: New signings who could make maximum impact

The Premier League 2021-22 season starts from August 13 onwards and the transfer window leading up to the new season will be key. So far the Premier League has witnessed several crucial deals being done as the new players will want to impress. The top clubs are expected to get more signings in the coming weeks. Here are further details.

Sancho can have maximum impact at Manchester United

Manchester United finally got hold of Jadon Sancho after a transfer saga last summer as well. Sancho has joined United from Borussia Dortmund for a staggering £73m deal. The winger can add more dynamism and value to United's attack. Sancho scored 50 goals for Dortmund in 137 appearances. He has contributed with 60 assists in the last three seasons as well.

Konate can have a big presence at Liverpool's backline

Premier League side Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate from German club RB Leipzig after agreeing to pay his £36m release clause. The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Leipzig in the 2020-21 season, including eight Bundesliga starts as the club finished second. Konate's arrival strengthens Jurgen Klopp's defensive options. Konate can be lethal aerially and is blessed with pace. He has serious skills on the ball.

Aston Villa made Emiliano Buendia their record signing, splashing out £33m on the Norwich City player. Buendia signed a five-year deal as he sought a move away from Norwich after helping them earn a promotion. The 24-year-old scored 15 goals and racked up 16 assists last season to help Norwich win the Championship title. He is highly versatile and will boost Villa's attack.

Boubakary Soumare is a valuable addition for the Foxes

Leicester City signed Lille mid-fielder Boubakary Soumare on a five-year deal, reported to be around £17m. Soumare helped Lille win Ligue 1 last season and is set to be a great addition in Leicester's mid-field. The 22-year-old is an excellent passer and handles pressure well. He can carry the ball well through mid-field and works effectively in transition phases. He is an excellent dribbler.