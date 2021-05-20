Home / News / Sports News / Premier League, Aston Villa beat Tottenham: List of records broken
Premier League, Aston Villa beat Tottenham: List of records broken

Premier League, Aston Villa beat Tottenham: List of records broken

Tottenham's push for an European berth suffered a big dent as Aston Villa came back from behind to beat them 2-1 in the Premier League. Spurs were beaten in front of 10,000 supporters and were the second best for larger spells in the match. Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon was responsible for both Villa goals in a poor defensive outing. Here are the records broken.

Villa shine against Spurs to take three points

Steven Bergwijn's thumping eighth-minute opener gave Tottenham the lead. The visitors responded after Reguilon sliced Nakamba's cross into the top corner of his own goal. Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround before half-time, collecting Reguilon's weak clearance and keeping the challenge of Eric Dier at bay before finding the bottom corner. Spurs tested Emiliano Martinez post half-time but didn't get an equalizer.

Spurs suffer 12th loss this season, Villa break 50-point mark

Spurs suffered their first home Premier League defeat under Ryan Mason and their sixth overall this season. As per Opta, this is their most in a league season since also losing six in 2014-15. Spurs remain sixth for the time being, having collected 59 points from 37 games. They suffered 12th loss of the campaign. Meanwhile, 11th-placed Villa raced to 52 points.

Villa script these unique records

Ollie Watkins is now the joint-highest scoring Englishman in a Premier League season for Aston Villa. The England international has scored 14 goals to equal Julian Joachim's tally set in 1998-99. In another unique record, Villa have won away in the Premier League for the first time in 53 matches when they've conceded the opening goal.

Unique unwanted record for Reguilon

As per Opta, Reguilon's own-goal was the 1,000th scored in Premier League history, 10,483 days after Mark Crossley netted the very first back in August 1992 for Nottingham Forest.

