Havertz's brace helps Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0: Records broken

Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 02, 2021, 01:23 pm
Mid-fielder Kai Havertz scored a brace as Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Germany international scored early in each half as the Thomas Tuchel-managed side remains fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the result takes Fulham closer to relegation as they are nine points from safety with four matches remaining.

Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Mason Mount set up Havertz for the opener.

Although Ademola Lookman came close to scoring for Fulham in the 23rd minute, Chelsea goal-keeper Edouard Mendy made a fine save.

Fulham goal-keeper Alphonse Areola too made a stunning save before the half-time.

Havertz doubled Chelsea's lead three minutes into the second-half, scoring the winner.

Chelsea maintain their dominance over Fulham

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 19 home matches against Fulham in all competitions (Won: 11, Drawn: 8), a run that started in 1979.

Besides, Fulham remain win-less in their past 24 Premier League London derbies (Lost: 19, Drawn: 5) since a 2-1 victory against West Ham in January 2014.

They have won only one game against Chelsea in in their past 40 meetings.

Tuchel attains this distinction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has kept more clean sheets (11) than any other manager in the history of Premier League from their first 15 games in charge in the competition.

"Still there's room for improvement but today I'm very happy," said Tuchel after the win.

Praising Havertz, Tuchel said, "He took his chance and showed up and that's what we need all the time."

A look at the other records

All eight of Havertz's goals for Chelsea across all competitions have been scored in London.

He has netted seven goals at the Stamford Bridge, and one at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount (five goals, two assists) and Timo Werner (two goals, five assists) have been involved in more goals for Chelsea under Tuchel than any other player.

