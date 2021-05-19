Premier League, Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: List of records broken

May 19, 2021

Chelsea forward Timo Werner had two goals ruled out by VAR

Chelsea moved to third in the Premier League table after edging past Leicester City in a 2-1 affair at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea avenged their FA Cup final defeat against the Foxes by dishing out a commendable show to gain impetus in their push for the top four. Chelsea's win assured Manchester United a second-placed finish, who drew 1-1 against Fulham. Here's more.

Dominant Blues get past the Foxes

Timo Werner scored in the 34th minute before VAR intervened and ruled it out for a handball. Prior to that, Werner had another goal disallowed for offside. After half-time, Antonio Rudiger scored a header from Ben Chilwell's corner that brushed off Jamie Vardy's head. A challenge by Fofana on Werner saw Jorginho score a penalty. Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back but it wasn't enough.

Top-four fight

Chelsea move to third, Foxes could slip further

Chelsea are now third in the table, having collected 67 points from 37 games. They registered a 19th win of the season. Meanwhile, Leicester slipped to fourth, losing their 11th game this season. They have 66 points and could be pushed to fifth if Liverpool win their match against Burnley. The Reds (63) are in good form and could topple Leicester on goal difference.

Iheanacho

Iheanacho scripts his name in the history book

As per Opta, Kelechi Iheanacho is the first player in Premier League history to score a goal on all seven days of the week within a single season in the competition. The former Man City player scored his 12th Premier League goal this season. He now has 19 goals in all competitions for the Foxes in 2020-21.

Records

Notable records scripted in the match

Ihenacho now has the most Premier League goals since start of this season (11). Leicester netted their 34th Premier League away goal this season. As per Sky Sports, this is their most in a single top-division campaign since 1965-66, when they scored a club record 40 away goals. Antonio Rudiger scored his sixth career Premier League goal. Notably, three have come against Leicester.