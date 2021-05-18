Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 01:10 pm

Tottenham ace Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave this summer. The prolific 27-year-old striker is keen to remain in the Premier League and wants his future resolved before turning out for England at the European Championships in June. As per Sky Sports, Tottenham are considering Kane's feelings, making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards. Here are the details.

Views

Tottenham do not want to let their star player leave

Tottenham do not want to let their star player leave the club but will be forced to see him depart. The Premier League wouldn't want to keep an unhappy player. Kane will garner a lot of bucks for Spurs and they will need to find suitable replacements. Losing Kane will definitely weaken Spurs given his impact over the years.

Matches

Tottenham and Kane focused on the remaining two league games

Tottenham are sixth at the moment and are very much in reckoning for an European berth. They will be keen to win the remaining two games. A Tottenham spokesperson told Sky Sports: "We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That's all everyone should be focusing on." Kane also tweeted about finishing the season strongly.

Information

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea linked with a move

Premier League trio Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation. The report states that all the three clubs have been in touch with Kane's representatives CK66 expressing a desire to sign the England skipper.

Clubs

City and Chelsea likely destinations for Harry Kane

Chelsea and City are the two clubs who could get hold of Kane. Premier League 2020-21 champions City want a replacement for Sergio Aguero and getting Kane would mean business. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are also linked heavily. With Timo Werner not making the desired impact, Kane could bolster Chelsea. United aren't expected to sign a striker after extending Edinson Cavani's deal.

Numbers

Kane's overall show for Spurs and his performance in 2020-21

In 334 games across competitions for Spurs, talisman Kane has netted a whopping 220 goals till date. In 243 Premier League matches, Kane has scored 165 goals, besides making 33 assists. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is in the race for a third prize. He leads the scoring chart alongside Mohamed Salah (22). In 2020-21, Kane has scored 32 goals across competitions.

Analysis

Perfect time for Kane to leave Spurs

Kane wants to win major trophies and this is the right time for him to leave the club. The club had managed to persuade Kane last summer to hang on with Jose Mourinho as manager. After Mourinho's sacking and Spurs not being able to even qualify for the Champions League, Kane knows this is the moment. Kane has a contract till 2024 with Spurs.