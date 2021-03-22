Home / News / Sports News / Premier League, Tottenham beat Aston Villa: Records broken
Sports

Premier League, Tottenham beat Aston Villa: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 12:45 pm
Premier League, Tottenham beat Aston Villa: Records broken

Tottenham kept their top-four hopes alive in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0.

With this win, Tottenham have moved to sixth with 48 points collected.

They are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Villa are 10th after going winless in four straight games now.

Here we present the key records that were scripted.

In this article
How did the match pan out? Kane involved in 30 league goals this season Notable stats scripted in the match Kane raced to 215 goals for Tottenham Kane's domination!

#AVLTOT

How did the match pan out?

An interchange of passes between Lucas Moura and Harry Kane following a poor clearance by Villa goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez allowed Vinicius Junior to put Spurs ahead.

Kane, who was fouled by Matty Cash in the second half, converted a penalty in the 68th minute.

Villa were poor and failed to register a shot until the 58th minute of the match.

Kane

Kane involved in 30 league goals this season

Harry Kane is the first player to be directly involved in as many as 30 goals in the Premier League this season.

He scored his 17th league goal of the season and has 13 assists.

Notably, Kane's tally is the joint-highest in terms of goals and the highest for assists.

Kane netted his fourth penalty of the season.

Stat attack

Notable stats scripted in the match

Tottenham have won six consecutive league away games against Aston Villa.

They have also won four of their past five league games - as many as in their 15 games beforehand.

Villa's four-game winless run is their longest of the season. They have scored just one goal during this phase.

Villa failed to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes against Spurs.

Do you know?

Kane raced to 215 goals for Tottenham

Kane has raced to 215 career goals for Tottenham in 327 matches. The prolific forward has netted 27 goals in all competitions this season. He has scored 160 Premier League goals and needs three more to surpass Jermain Defoe's tally (162).

Twitter Post

Kane's domination!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
La Liga: Record-breaking Messi helps Barcelona beat Sociedad
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Sports News
ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma reclaims top spot
Sports
India vs England: Rahul, Krunal guide India to 317/5
Sports
India vs England: Dhawan slams 98, his highest against England
Sports
New Zealand outclass Bangladesh in 2nd ODI: Records broken
Sports
India vs England, 1st ODI: Prasidh, Krunal make ODI debuts
Sports
Trending Topics