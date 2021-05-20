Premier League, Liverpool thrash Burnley 3-0: Records broken

Liverpool moved into the top four of the Premier League 2020-21 season after beating Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor. The Reds have taken a huge step in sealing one of the two remaining top-four spots available. With one game to go, the battle for the two final Champions League berths are at stake. Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for the visitors.

Liverpool get the desired three points against Burnley

Brazil striker Firmino was excellent and added to the brace he scored at Manchester United with a neat side-foot strike. Phillips then headed in Sadio Mane's cross early in the second half as the Reds got the desired cushion. Substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain then scored a third in injury time. Both sides had presentable opportunities but Liverpool took theirs to script another remarkable win.

Liverpool in driving seat to secure an UCL berth

A win for Liverpool on the final gameweek on Sunday will assure them a top-four berth. They have 66 points from 37 games with a goal difference of +24. Leicester City have similar points but slipped to fifth on basis of an inferior goal difference (+20). Meanwhile, third-placed Chelsea have 67 points. Liverpool face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday.

Liverpool extend unbeaten run, enter top four after mid-February

Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League games (W7 D2). As per Opta, the Reds will end the day in the Premier League top four for the first time since mid-February, at the expense of Leicester. The Foxes find themselves outside the UEFA Champions League qualification places for the first time since early December.

Notable feats for Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson contributed with two assists against Burnley. He now has 39 assists in the Premier League. As per Opta, since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (49) has more Premier League assists than Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson (35). Robertson assisted twice in a Premier League game for the first time since April 2019.

