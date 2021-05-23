Premier League: Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham grab European berths

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 11:15 pm

Gareth Bale scored twice to help Tottenham beat Leicester City 4-2

On a dramatic final day of the Premier League 2020-21 season, the race for European berths heated up considerably putting fans at the edge of their seats. Leicester City's defeat to Tottenham saw them slip to fifth as Liverpool and Chelsea secured top-four berths. Leicester will play the Europa League next season. West Ham (sixth) and Tottenham (seventh) claimed the other European berths.

Spurs

Tottenham take Europa Conference League spot

Tottenham were on the back foot against Leicester, going 2-1 down in the second half. However, they changed things around with Gareth Bale scoring twice at the death. The 4-2 win helped Spurs finish above Arsenal, who beat Brighton 2-0. Spurs collected 62 points from their 38 matches this season. Meanwhile, Arsenal ended on 61 points to finish eighth.

Double delight

Kane wins the Golden Boot and Playmaker award

Harry Kane netted his 15th career Premier League goal against Leicester. He raced to 23 Premier League goals this season and 33 overall in all competitions. Kane now has 167 Premier League goals. Kane has been involved in 37 league goals for Tottenham this term (23 goals, 14 assists). He has won the Premier League Golden Boot, besides the Playmaker award for most assists.

West Ham

Sublime West Ham finish sixth, earn Europa League spot

David Moyes' West Ham were rewarded for their promise and courage. The Hammers sealed successive wins to finish sixth (65 points). They will now feature in the Europa League group stage next season. Their 65-point margin is their best-ever tally in a Premier League season. They beat Southampton 3-0 at home with Pablo Fornals scoring a brace.

Records

Kane wins third Golden Boot, agony for Leicester

Kane has bagged his third Premier League Golden Boot award (also 2015-16 and 2016-17). He has become the third player to win the award as many as three times, after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3). As per Opta, Leicester ended more days in the Premier League's top four than any other side this season (242) and yet failed to seal the deal.

West Ham earn UEL spot