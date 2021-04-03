Home / News / Sports News / Decoding Babar Azam's ODI career in numbers
Sports

Decoding Babar Azam's ODI career in numbers

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 03, 2021, 11:23 am
Decoding Babar Azam's ODI career in numbers

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam slammed a terrific 103 against South Africa in the first ODI to help his side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 274, Pakistan got the job done in the final delivery of their innings with with three wickets to spare.

Babar was instrumental for the visitors early on.

Here we look at his ODI numbers.

In this article
How did the first ODI pan out? Babar becomes quickest to reach 13 ODI centuries Babar has an average of 56.66 in ODI cricket Babar holds these feats in ODI cricket Babar in line to surpass Imran and Akram

SA vs PAK

How did the first ODI pan out?

SA were off to a shaky start (55/4) after Pakistan elected field.

However, van der Dussen (123*) and David Miller (50) powered SA to 273/6 in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in commanding position until a spell from Anrich Nortje brought them back.

Although the match came down to the wire despite Babar's ton, Pakistan held their nerves to chase 274.

13 tons

Babar becomes quickest to reach 13 ODI centuries

The sensational Babar played a terrific knock under pressure after Fakhar Zaman got dismissed early on.

However, he looked in fine touch, and gave an exhibition of immaculate timing.

Babar went on to complete his 13th ODI ton (103) in his 76th ODI innings, the quickest to the feat.

The previous record was held by former South African batsman Hashim Amla (83 innings).

Babar ODIs

Babar has an average of 56.66 in ODI cricket

In 78 ODIs, Babar has racked up 3,683 runs at an average of 56.66.

He now has 13 centuries and 16 fifties under his belt with a best of 125*.

He has also slammed 329 fours and 34 sixes.

Against SA, Babar has played eight games, accumulating 398 runs at 66.33.

He slammed his maiden ton against the Proteas.

Feats

Babar holds these feats in ODI cricket

Babar is the third-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs (68 innings) and the fourth-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs (45 innings).

Notably, he is the seventh-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs (21 innings).

Babar ended as the leading ODI run-scorer for Pakistan in 2016, 2017, and 2019 respectively.

He was named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Information

Babar in line to surpass Imran and Akram

Babar needs 27 runs to get past former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan (3,709) and 35 to surpass Wasim Akram (3,717) in terms of career ODI runs. Babar (76 innings) can become the fastest to 4,000 ODI runs. Amla leads the show (81 innings).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Records broken
Latest News
'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special to start filming next week
Entertainment
Rahul Gandhi questions US's silence on 'what's happening in India'
Politics
Taiwan prosecutors probe train crash that killed 51
World
Teenager Sinner sets up Hurkacz date in Miami Open final
Sports
BJP's Himanta Sarma challenges 48-hour campaign ban in Gauhati HC
Politics
Latest Sports News
Fidgety Pakistan beat South Africa in 1st ODI: Records broken
Sports
How has Sanju Samson performed in the IPL?
Sports
Decoding the IPL performance of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul
Sports
Decoding RCB skipper Virat Kohli's performance in the IPL
Sports
IPL: A look at MI's recent performances (2018-2020)
Sports
Trending Topics