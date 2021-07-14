Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020: Here's the team of the tournament
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Here's the team of the tournament

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 03:36 pm
UEFA Euro 2020: Here's the team of the tournament
Five Italian players have been included in team of the tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy saw five players make the cut in the team of the tournament. The XI was chosen by UEFA's team of 16 technical observers. Meanwhile, finalists England saw three players make the cut. Notably, there wasn't a place for the tournament's Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo scored five goals and made an assist. Here are the complete details.

In this article
Italy

Italy extended their unbeaten run after overcoming England in final

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties with the match ending 1-1 after extra time. Italy extended their unbeaten run to 34 games in all competitions (14 successive wins). The Azzurri stayed in sync with their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W7). This was the second Euro title for Italy. They won the title in 1968 before faltering in 2000 and 2012.

Observers

Team chosen by UEFA's team of 16 technical observers

The team of the tournament was chosen by UEFA's team of 16 technical observers, made up of former players and former/current coaches. The list includes West Ham manager David Moyes, former England boss Fabio Capello and ex-Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane. Interestingly, the technical observers chose a 4-3-3 line-up, the most commonly used formation from the tournament.

Do you know?

Eight players in total from Italy and England

Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Leonardo Spinazzola, Federico Chiesa, and player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma feature for Italy in the team of the tournament. Meanwhile, three players have been included from England - Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Raheem Sterling.

Information

Euro team of the tournament

Euro 2020 team of the tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain), Federico Chiesa (Italy, Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)

Information

Notable absentees in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament

England left-back Luke Shaw has been left out, despite impressing with three assists in the tournament and a second-minute opening goal in the final. Besides Shaw, Portugal ace Ronaldo and Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also missed out.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Latest News

POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Technology

Delhi sees more rain today, a three-day lull from tomorrow

India

Dearness Allowance for government employees hiked from July 1

Business

Pope Francis discharged from hospital ten days after surgery

World

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

Latest Sports News

England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Sports

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Here are the major details

Sports

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

Sports

England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Sports

Ireland stun South Africa in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

UEFA Euro 2020: The best tournament stats and award winners

Sports

Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England: Here's the team news

Sports

Euro 2020 final: Preview, Dream11 team prediction and stats

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: A look at the four semi-finalists

Sports

Football News News

Euro 2020: FA, UEFA condemn racist abuse of England players

Sports

Italy win UEFA Euro 2020 title: Records broken

Sports

Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy

Sports

Lionel Messi wins his first international trophy: Key stats

Sports

Messi claims first international trophy as Argentina win Copa America

Sports
Trending Topics