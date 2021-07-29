Unbreakable records held by Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Last updated on Jul 29, 2021

Manchester United hold several unbreakable records in football

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming 2021-22 season after finishing a distant second last campaign. United, who suffered heartbreak in the Europa League final, need trophies under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a new deal. United are the most successful club in England's top-flight football and here are the unbreakable records held by them.

Premier League

United's record hat-trick of PL wins may stay long

United are the only club to have won three successive Premier League trophies in the competition's history on two occasions. They won in 1998-99 to 2000-01 and 2006-07 to 2008-09. With several top-notch clubs fighting for the league honors in today's date, winning three back-to-back titles is something that may not happen. Perhaps, Manchester City can but they need to play their skins out.

Fergie

Alex Ferguson's records will remain forever

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson won a record 13 Premier League honors. He also oversaw United's last league title win in 2012-13. His record may stay on forever given managers don't get a lot of time at a club these days. Ferguson also won 11 Manager of the Season awards and 27 Manager of the Month awards. These stats are unbreakable.

Stats

United have most wins and goals in the Premier League

United boast of 687 wins in the Premier League. No other club has managed 600-plus wins. With a resounding gap of 90 over Arsenal and Chelsea, United can lead the pack. Also, the club has scored 2,128 goals in the Premier League. The next best is Arsenal (1,956). With such a gap and United boasting of a quality forward line, United can stay ahead.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo's domination at the awards stage will stay on forever

Former United legend Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a unique record. Before departing for Real Madrid, Ronaldo won a host of individual awards. He won the Ballon d'Or, European Golden Shoe, FIFA World Player of the Year, UEFA Club Footballer of the Year, Premier League Golden Boot, and Premier League Player of the Season in 2008. He bagged the FIFA Puskas Award in 2009.

Do you know?

Fergie's these three records will remain as they are

Ferguson has the record of most Premier League matches won as a manager (410). Under his guidance, United collected 1,752 Premier League points (a record). Ferguson helped United win 37 trophies during his spell. These three records will remain forever.