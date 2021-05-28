PSL 2021: Players, officials reach Abu Dhabi via charter flights

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 28, 2021, 04:37 pm

PSL 2021: Players, officials reach Abu Dhabi from Lahore and Karachi

Nearly 250 PSL-bound people reached Abu Dhabi from Lahore and Karachi via charter flights on Thursday. The remaining season of PSL 2021 is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates after the Pakistan Cricket Board received a go-ahead from the Abu Dhabi government. Now, the cricket board awaits permission for those yet to fly from India and South Africa. Here is more.

Quarantine

The players and officials will serve mandatory quarantine

The players, officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders, who arrived in the UAE on Thursday, have already begun their mandatory seven-day quarantine. "The players, officials and other stakeholders have already entered quarantine at their hotels, so now the PCB is in a position to announce the fresh schedule of the remaining 20 matches of the PSL," an official stated.

Resumption

Will the PSL resume on June 5?

As per the current schedule, the PSL is set to resume on June 5. However, the same appears unlikely as a number of players are yet to arrive. "We are still awaiting 20 visas for players and officials of some franchises and we will get them tonight and they will also leave by tomorrow on a chartered flight," the official added.

PSL

A total of 20 matches yet to be played

A total of 20 matches are still remaining after the PSL was suspended indefinitely in March, with several players and support staff in Karachi contracting the deadly virus. At the moment, Karachi Kings lead the standings, having won three games and lost two. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan leads the runs tally with 297 runs at an incredible average of 59.40.

Development

Naseem Shah invited to rejoin PSL bubble

In another development, Naseem Shah has been invited to play the PSL again, days after facing suspension. As per the COVID-19 protocols, which he breached, all the UAE-bound players had to present negative reports from tests taken no more than 48 hours prior, at the team hotels on May 24. Naseem had presented a report from a test that was conducted on May 18.

Information

Naseem yet to board the flight to Abu Dhabi

Naseem, who represents the Quetta Gladiators, will be in isolation before flying to Abu Dhabi with the rest of players. However, he will still have to return a series of negative results in order to take part in the tournament.