PSL 2021 set to resume on June 9 in UAE

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 07:44 pm

Pakistan Super League 2021 will resume on June 9 in UAE

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to resume on June 9, with the final slated for June 24. As many as six double-headers will be played according to the revised schedule. The afternoon and evening games will start at 5 PM and 8 PM (both local time) respectively. Here is more on the same.

PSL

The PSL was earlier supposed to start on June 5

The remainder of PSL season was supposed to commence on June 5. However, a delay in the arrival of the personnel, including several players, forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rejig the fixtures. Notably, the seven-day isolation period for players and staff who arrived in the UAE via charter flights from Pakistan ended on June 2.

Doubt

There was ambiguity around the PSL schedule

There was a cloud of uncertainty around the PSL due to several logistical challenges after the tournament was shifted to the UAE. One of the major hurdles was getting the exemptions for production crew from India and South Africa in order to land in the UAE. The delay in their visas and then clearances for charter flights became a headache for the PCB.

Schedule

More than 20 matches yet to be played

More than 20 PSL matches are yet to be played after the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to bio-bubble breaches in March. The group-stage fixtures will be followed by the playoffs, while the final will is set to be held on June 24. There will be six double headers, due to be played on June 10, 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21.

Resumption

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars set to lock horns

The practice sessions of teams will run from June 3 to 8, while first match on resumption will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. Notably, both the teams have had their first training sessions. At the moment, Karachi Kings lead the standings, having won three games and lost two. They are followed by Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

IPL

UAE will also host the remaining IPL games

Besides, the PSL, the UAE is also set to host the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) season in September-October. The BCCI, in its Special General Meeting (SGM), decided to shift the remaining IPL games to the nation, citing "monsoon" as the reason. The cash-rich league was postponed midway through the season after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported among players.