Qatar Open 2021: Sania Mirza, Andreja Klepac advance into semi-finals

Parth Dhall
Mar 04, 2021
Indian star Sania Mirza continued her bright form at the Qatar Open as she progressed to the semi-finals along with doubles partner Andreja Klepac.

The duo registered a straight-set victory (6-2, 6-0) over fourth-seeded Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Earlier, Sania made a winning return to the WTA circuit with a first-round win.

Here is more.

Sania, Klepac to face Krejcikova and Siniakova

The Indo-Slovenian pair of Sania and Klepac will next play top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who defeated the Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 in another quarter-final.

Sania made a return at the Qatar Open

Last year, Sania returned to the tour after staying away from professional circuit for over two years on maternity leave.

She celebrated her return by winning the doubles title at Hobart International in January 2020 along with Nadiia Kichenok.

This time as well, she made a return with a first-round win at the Qatar Open after recovering from COVID-19.

WATCH: Glory for Sania and Klepac

A look at the singles contests

In the singles event, world number 16 Garbine Muguruza claimed a three-set victory to make it to the quarter-finals.

The Spanish player eliminated defending champion and number three seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Among others, Karolina Pliskova outlasted Ons Jabeur, while Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari also proceeded to quarter-finals.

