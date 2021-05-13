Home / News / Sports News / Italian Open: Nadal beats Jannik Sinner, will face Denis Shapovalov
Sports

Italian Open: Nadal beats Jannik Sinner, will face Denis Shapovalov

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 13, 2021, 12:18 pm
Italian Open: Nadal beats Jannik Sinner, will face Denis Shapovalov
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal outclasses Jannik Sinner

World number three Rafael Nadal outclassed Jannik Sinner in an intense battle at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Nadal made use of all his experience to beat the 19-year-old 7-5, 6-4. The Spanish maestro will now face 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round in Rome. Elsewhere, Aslan Karatsev stunned third seed Daniil Medvedev, defeating him 6-2, 6-4. Here is more.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Coming into the match, Nadal had only lost a total of four games in his last four Rome openers. Even then, Sinner showed no nerves against the 13-time Roland Garros champion. The former claimed an early lead with a break in both sets. However, Nadal fought back twice to secure the victory in two hours and 10 minutes.

Information

Nadal maintains his dominance over Italian opponents in Rome

With the victory, Nadal improved to 7-0 against Italian opponents in Rome, and extended his winning record in opening matches to 16-1 at the Foro Italico. Nadal has now won two games against Sinner, having defeated him at the Roland Garros earlier.

Twitter Post

WATCH: The winning moment

Third round

Nadal to face Denis Shapovalov in next round

Nadal is set to face 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in the next round. Shapovalov romped past wild card entrant Stefano Travaglia, 7-6(2), 6-3, in an hour and 35 minutes to book his fourth meeting with the Spaniard. Nadal owns a 2-1 ATP head-to-head lead over Shapovalov. He won the only previous encounter between the two on clay at this venue in 2018.

Karatsev

Aslan Karatsev upsets third seed Daniil Medvedev

In another fixture, Russia's Aslan Karatsev stunned third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 18 minutes. This marked his second win against a Top 5 opponent in the past month after upsetting world number one Novak Djokovic in Belgrade. In what is just his fourth tour-level clay appearance, Karatsev proceeds to the third round where he will face Reilly Opelka.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Premier League, Arsenal overcome Chelsea 1-0: Records broken

Latest News

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

States fighting over vaccines portrays India in bad light: Kejriwal

Delhi

Government panel recommends 12-16 week gap between Covishield doses

India

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Auto

Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May-29

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history with 100th goal for Juventus

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: India retain top spot; England overtake Australia

Sports

SLC lines up Lanka Premier League from July 30 onwards

Sports

Premier League, Arsenal overcome Chelsea 1-0: Records broken

Sports

What lies ahead for India's chinaman Kuldeep Yadav?

Sports
Trending Topics