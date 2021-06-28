Home / News / Sports News / Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold at ISSF World Cup
Sports

Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold at ISSF World Cup

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 05:22 pm
Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold at ISSF World Cup
Rahi Sarnobat fired a final score of 39 after qualifying second with a total of 591

Olympic-bound Rahi Sarnobat displayed sensational form to clinch the women's 25m pistol gold medal at the ISSF shooting World Cup in Osijek in Croatia on Monday but teen sensation Manu Bhaker ended seventh in the same event. Sarnobat's gold is India's first in the ongoing edition after the country secured one silver and two bronze medals earlier in the tournament. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

French shooter Mathilde Lamolle bagged the silver

Thirty-year-old Sarnobat fired a final score of 39 after qualifying second with a total of 591. Her stupendous performance in the final included perfect scores in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth series. The silver went to France's Mathilde Lamolle, who scored 31.

Rapid-fire round

Sarnobat performed brilliantly in the rapid-fire round

In the qualification, Sarnobat fired a brilliant 296 in the rapid-fire round on Monday. Her precision score was an equally impressive 295 on Sunday. Bhaker recorded a total of 588 to qualify third after firing a 296 in the rapid-fire round on Monday following an impressive 292 in the precision round on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker

Bhaker lost a shoot-off to Bulgaria's Viktoria Chaika

However, Bhaker was eliminated early in the final with a disappointing score of 11, losing a shoot-off to Bulgaria's Viktoria Chaika. Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary for the 10m air pistol mixed team silver. She had earlier clinched the women's 10m air pistol team bronze with Sarnobat and Yashaswini Deswal.

Background

Chaudhary won bronze; Abhishek Verma finished fifth

Earlier, Chaudhary had won the men's 10m air pistol individual bronze medal. He scored 220 in the final after qualifying with a score of 581, after also shooting 581 in the qualifying. Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma finished fifth in the same event with a score of 179.3. This is the last competitive outing for the Olympic-bound shooters before Tokyo Olympics.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding the lean patch of Cheteshwar Pujara since January 2019

Latest News

'Superman Returns' turns 15: Here are some lesser known facts

Entertainment

Need to work on rotating the strike: Mithali Raj

Sports

Vivo V21 Pro tipped to debut in India in July

Technology

LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, involved in several killings, arrested

India

'Reservoir Dogs' remake was to be Quentin Tarantino's swan song?

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI

Sports

Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record: Details here

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics