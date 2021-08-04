Home / News / Sports News / Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia win by technical superiority, enter quarterfinals
Sports

Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia win by technical superiority, enter quarterfinals

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:19 pm
Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia win by technical superiority, enter quarterfinals
Dahiya nailed the win with one minute and 10 seconds still remaining in the bout, which was stopped after he raced to a winning 13-2 lead

Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia began their Olympics campaigns with technical superiority victories, reaching the men's freestyle 57kg and 86kg quarterfinals respectively with ease, in Tokyo on Wednesday. 19-year-old Anshu Malik though lost the women's 57kg opener to European champion Irina Kurachikina of Belarus 2-8. Fourth-seeded Dahiya consistently attacked the right leg of Colombia's Tigreros Urbano and he remained dominant.

In this article
Game

Dahiya effected five take-down moves in the second period

Urbano remained dominant apart from conceding a take-down in the first period. Dahiya, the reigning Asian champion, nailed the win with one minute and 10 seconds still remaining in the bout, which was stopped after he raced to a winning 13-2 lead. The Indian effected five take-down moves in the second period, showing his technical prowess.

Opponent

Dahiya will next face Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov

Dahiya will next face Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov, who also beat his first-round opponent Abdelhak Kherbache of Algeria by technical superiority. Deepak Punia (freestyle 86kg) made the most of an easy draw by getting past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medalist. The Nigerian had the power but Punia was technically sound and won comfortably.

Competition

Punia will next face Zushen Lin of China

Punia will now be up against Zushen Lin of China. Asian champion Malik made a strong comeback after conceding a 0-4 lead against the Belarusian with two push-out points. She also managed to get hold of Kurachikina's right leg but could not complete the move. On the counterattack, Malik conceded another two-pointer but kept fighting.

Information

Malik's chances of coming back will depend on Kurachikina's progress

The European relied on her experience to prevail. Malik's chances to come back in the competition will depend on Kurachikina's progress. If the Belarusian makes the final, Malik will get a repechage round.

