#TokyoOlympics: Wrestler Ravi endures bite from Sanayev, but is fine

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya stormed into the finals by winning by fall after trailing 2-9

India's Ravi Dahiya endured a painful bite on his biceps from Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev during the Tokyo Olympics semifinal but the in-form wrestler is perfectly fine and raring to go for the final, a support staff member of the team assured. After Dahiya scripted one of the greatest comebacks on the mat, the pictures revealed the deep bite mark on his right bicep.

Dahiya won by fall after trailing 2-9

"It was paining when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for final, no problem at all," a support staff member told PTI. Dahiya won by fall after trailing 2-9.

Sushil Kumar

In 2012, Sushil Kumar was accused of biting opponent's ear

The bite by Sanayev reminded of the incident when Sushil Kumar was accused of biting the ear of his Kazakhstan opponent Akhzurek Tanatrov during the 2012 London Olympics semifinal. The videos had suggested that Kumar, who was trailing 0-3 in that bout, may have bit the ear of Tanatrov, who showed the referee the blood on his ear but did not appeal against that.

UWW

Wrestlers are forbidden to hurt opponents to win: UWW

According to the rules framed by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the chapter Prohibition and Illegal Holds, Article 48 states wrestlers are forbidden to pull the hair, ears, genitals, pinch the skin, bite, or twist fingers/toes of opponents. The wrestlers are barred to perform actions, gestures, or holds with the intention of torturing the opponent or making him suffer to force him to withdraw.

General prohibitions are sanctioned based on severity of the foul

If found guilty, the wrestlers can be penalized. "These general prohibitions are sanctioned based on the severity of the foul (disqualification, caution-1 (2) point or verbal warning). Disciplinary sanctions might also be applied after the competition against the athlete at fault," states the rule.