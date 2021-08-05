Home / News / Sports News / #TokyoOlympics: Wrestler Ravi endures bite from Sanayev, but is fine
Sports

#TokyoOlympics: Wrestler Ravi endures bite from Sanayev, but is fine

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 02:37 pm
#TokyoOlympics: Wrestler Ravi endures bite from Sanayev, but is fine
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya stormed into the finals by winning by fall after trailing 2-9

India's Ravi Dahiya endured a painful bite on his biceps from Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev during the Tokyo Olympics semifinal but the in-form wrestler is perfectly fine and raring to go for the final, a support staff member of the team assured. After Dahiya scripted one of the greatest comebacks on the mat, the pictures revealed the deep bite mark on his right bicep.

In this article
Quote

Dahiya won by fall after trailing 2-9

"It was paining when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for final, no problem at all," a support staff member told PTI. Dahiya won by fall after trailing 2-9.

Sushil Kumar

In 2012, Sushil Kumar was accused of biting opponent's ear

The bite by Sanayev reminded of the incident when Sushil Kumar was accused of biting the ear of his Kazakhstan opponent Akhzurek Tanatrov during the 2012 London Olympics semifinal. The videos had suggested that Kumar, who was trailing 0-3 in that bout, may have bit the ear of Tanatrov, who showed the referee the blood on his ear but did not appeal against that.

UWW

Wrestlers are forbidden to hurt opponents to win: UWW

According to the rules framed by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the chapter Prohibition and Illegal Holds, Article 48 states wrestlers are forbidden to pull the hair, ears, genitals, pinch the skin, bite, or twist fingers/toes of opponents. The wrestlers are barred to perform actions, gestures, or holds with the intention of torturing the opponent or making him suffer to force him to withdraw.

Quote

General prohibitions are sanctioned based on severity of the foul

If found guilty, the wrestlers can be penalized. "These general prohibitions are sanctioned based on the severity of the foul (disqualification, caution-1 (2) point or verbal warning). Disciplinary sanctions might also be applied after the competition against the athlete at fault," states the rule.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding the career stats of Japan's Naomi Osaka

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Latest Sports News

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in bronze medal match

Sports

Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver

Sports

Statistical analysis of AC Milan vs Inter Milan rivalry

Sports

Decoding the career stats of Japan's Naomi Osaka

Sports

PM Modi, sporting fraternity hail men's hockey team's Olympic success

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Complete report

Sports

Sumit Malik fails dope test, set to lose Olympic quota

Sports

Wrestling News

Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

Sports

Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia win by technical superiority, enter quarterfinals

Sports

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

Sports

Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment

Sports
Trending Topics